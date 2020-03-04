Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.