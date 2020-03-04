Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Dril-Quip worth $18,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of DRQ opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.43 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

