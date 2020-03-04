Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Covanta worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Covanta by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Covanta by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Covanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covanta stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.