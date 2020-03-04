Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Carvana worth $18,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

