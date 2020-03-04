Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,643 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of HNI worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of HNI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

