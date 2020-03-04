Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,300 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 52.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

