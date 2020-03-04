Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,806 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of TTM Technologies worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 567,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after buying an additional 117,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TTMI stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 2.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $1,088,260. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.