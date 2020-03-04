Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,677 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Iridium Communications worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

