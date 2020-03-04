Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,625 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Energizer worth $18,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

