Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

