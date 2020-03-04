Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.