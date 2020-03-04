Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Independence Realty Trust worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

