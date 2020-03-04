Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.61 Million Stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprint by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

