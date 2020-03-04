Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.42 Million Position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aircastle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aircastle in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Aircastle by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aircastle stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.33. Aircastle Limited has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYR shares. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

