Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.23 Million Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 2,931.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

