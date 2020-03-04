Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.12 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AAR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in AAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

