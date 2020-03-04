Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 243.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Slack worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,796 shares of company stock worth $5,170,283.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

