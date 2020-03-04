Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,230.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

