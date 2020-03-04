Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of The Ensign Group worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $255,949. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

