Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of PTC Therapeutics worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.58. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.