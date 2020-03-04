Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LM opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

