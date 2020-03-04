Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,952 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

