Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of TDS opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.