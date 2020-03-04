Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Solaredge Technologies worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

SEDG opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $2,633,478.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,481 shares of company stock worth $14,009,156. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

