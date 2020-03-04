Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

