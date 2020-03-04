Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NYSE:HGV opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

