Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,476 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Agree Realty worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 379,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.13. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

