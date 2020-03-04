Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,428 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Chart Industries worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 52.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

