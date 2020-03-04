Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 524,813 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,813 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of PG&E worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in PG&E by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,298,390 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 846.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 312,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE PCG opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($13.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

