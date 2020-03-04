Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,236 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of ExlService worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ExlService by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,616. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

