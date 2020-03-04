Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,362 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of United Community Banks worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,917,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160,958 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 543,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

