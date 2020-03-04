Carlos Quinones Purchases 3,600 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $855.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

