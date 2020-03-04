Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 49602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. TD Securities cut Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $466.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Canfor Pulp Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.53%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.