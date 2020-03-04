California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASC stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

