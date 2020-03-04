California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Civeo worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,361 shares in the company, valued at $529,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE CVEO opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Civeo Corp has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Civeo had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

