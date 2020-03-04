Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Burberry Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,258 ($29.70) to GBX 1,415 ($18.61) in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.44) to GBX 1,990 ($26.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,984.33 ($26.10).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,717 ($22.59) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,996.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,080.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

