Brokerages Expect P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.88.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.