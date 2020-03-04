Brian N. Hansen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,141.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSP opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

