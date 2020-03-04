Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €55.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.07 ($60.54).

Shares of BNR opened at €42.30 ($49.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.57. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

