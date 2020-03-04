Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.07 ($60.54).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €42.30 ($49.19) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.57.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

