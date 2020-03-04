Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.07 ($60.54).

FRA:BNR opened at €42.30 ($49.19) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.57.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

