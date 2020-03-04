Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Purchases $51,250.00 in Stock

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.