BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,681 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.24% of McKesson worth $58,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,667,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 460,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

