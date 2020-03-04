BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 6,672,469 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672,469 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VEON were worth $63,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in VEON in the third quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

