BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $68.32 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,393 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of AON worth $68,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 2.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $156.09 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

