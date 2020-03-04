BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $61.33 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,767 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.00% of Sabre worth $61,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sabre by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,574,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,982,000 after acquiring an additional 454,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sabre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,646,000 after purchasing an additional 685,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,531,000 after purchasing an additional 354,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

