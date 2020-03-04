BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $53.08 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,115 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 58.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $706,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 629,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $109,478,000 after buying an additional 235,309 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.72 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

