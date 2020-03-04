BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $47.84 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $47,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

ECL opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.01 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

