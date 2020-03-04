BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $125.68 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 327,090 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $125,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

