BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,623 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $90,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

